Potholes | Photo: File Image

The Free Press Journal's "Best Potholes Contest" , which was started on Thursday, has received a massive response.

Apart from the print edition, the newspaper's post on Twitter received as many as 34,700 views till late evening with several likes. The Twitterati wanted FPJ to launch similar campaigns in Pune and other cities too.

The FPJ had appealed to citizens to send photographs of the biggest and deepest pothole and win a prize. The campaign will continue till August 6.