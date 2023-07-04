FPJ Exclusive: Crores Spent Every Month on Covid Makeshift Hospitals | representative pic/Twitter

Mumbai: In continuation of the multi-crore scam allegations against the BMC during the Covid-19 pandemic, now under cloud are mind-boggling contracts for makeshift Covid hospitals awarded to a tent firm by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

While MMRDA had given a contract to Mumbai-based Jess Ideas Pvt Ltd for the construction of a 1000-bed temporary hospital at BKC grounds, MHADA had awarded the contract of a 400-bed makeshift hospital at Thane in 2020. The MMRDA had paid a monthly rent of Rs2.18 crore, while MHADA paid Rs90 lakh per month; both for a period of two years. The total payment for both comes to nearly Rs70 crore.

Contracts during 2nd wave

Similarly a Delhi-based tent supplier and wedding contractor was awarded a contract for constructing an additional 2000-bed Covid hospital during the second wave in 2021 with a 300-bed ICU facility for Rs2.5 crore per month by MMRDA. The same tent supplier constructed another 2000-bed MMRDA Covid facility at Malad for Rs3.5 crore per month in anticipation of the third wave, which never came. The facility was later handed over to the BMC.

A whistleblower has made a detailed submission to the state government with a request for a high-level probe. He has shared the documents with the Free Press Journal. Apart from this, Right to Information activist Anil Galgali has also received information in response to his applications. The replies received from MMRDA and MHADA confirm the payments paid to Jess Ideas Pvt Ltd.

Poor quality of makeshift hospitals

Despite such unprecedented rentals, the quality of the makeshift hospitals was so poor that during monsoon water started pouring through them. The patients, as a result, had to be shifted to other centres at Worli and Goregaon. Opposition MLAs, including Ameet Satam from Andheri (West), had failed to seek details from the then MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev.

“There are several irregularities in this makeshift hospital (at BKC) which the authority is trying to hide. A whopping Rs8,000 was spent per square foot to construct the makeshift facility,” Satam had alleged in his letter to Rajeev, demanding details of the item-wise cost involved in making the facility.

“A new concrete hospital would have cost less than the monthly rentals paid to the contractor. The company, which had no experience in erecting makeshift hospitals, was awarded the contract at highly inflated rates by MMRDA officials without due diligence,” the whistle blower alleged.

Jess India Pvt Ltd director Kettan Thakkar did not respond to messages and calls from this newspaper. Ditto with officials of MMRDA and MHADA.