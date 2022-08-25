FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5

Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

The Free Press Journal is all geared up to publish its maiden school survey on September 5, also celebrated as Teacher’s Day. Titled Mumbai Schools Survey 2022, it’s the most honest survey as every piece of data has been sought truthfully and with active participation of schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

An illustrious set of jury members from across the country vetted the educational institutions and marked them according to pre-discussed and thoughtfully designed criteria. Some of these are learning and teaching, sports education, parental engagement and community outreach, digitalisation and technology integration, sustainability and inclusive education and vocational education.

The survey was open to institutes across all Boards from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The participating schools diligently filled up survey forms drawn out by the jury members, which helped them understand the school’s strengths.

The last few months have been a learning curve for the FPJ’s Education team as well as the jury, who have painstakingly worked on every detail of the survey. The earnest effort also threw up interesting facts about education in the metropolis and its surrounding areas.

This mammoth exercise promises to be a treat for anyone even remotely connected or interested in the educational fabric of the city, not to mention schools themselves.

September 5 is the D-day. Don’t forget to grab your copy and celebrate our schools.