FPJ test drive: Mumbai has already forgotten our hockey heroes and heroines

It’s not even a month since Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams created history at the Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh’s men ended a 41-year medal wait by winning the bronze, while Rani Rampal’s women created history by entering the play-offs for the first time in Indian women’s hockey history.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bollywood superstars and the common citizens, everyone was only talking about the hockey stars. Nobody had any doubt that they had become household names.

Then the government renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna – India’s highest sporting honour – after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, and everyone was convinced about hockey finally finding its way back into our hearts.

The reality, sadly, is vastly different, at least in Mumbai, which seems to have already forgotten the Indian hockey stars. FPJ reporters spoke to Mumbaikars across strata, asking them 1: Who are the captains of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams that competed at the Tokyo Olympics? and 2: Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Most respondents drew a blank, suggesting that cricket stars were here to stay, whether they win or lose.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:50 PM IST