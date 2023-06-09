FPJ Special: Over 14,000 Workers Shaped Iconic Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's Longest Sea Bridge

Over 14,000 Workers Shaped Iconic Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's Longest Sea Bridge | Twitter/Ravisutanjani

Over 14,000 workers from close to a dozen countries worked on the iconic Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Some of the countries that they hailed from include Japan, America, South Korea, Switzerland, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. Despite the most challenging phase of the pandemic, the work continued on the project, though the pace had slowed down while ensuring safety protocols were met with.

Instead of putting the project on a pause during the lockdown period and later having an endless wait to get the labourers back to the project site, some strategic decisions were taken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the agency implementing the crucial infrastructure project.

Certain Engineering Feats Employed First Time In India

Not only is this the longest sea bridge in India, but certain engineering methodologies have been used for the first time. For instance, launching of the orthotropic steel decks was never done before in India. The entire project is 22km long, of which the sea bridge component is 16.5km. The remaining 5.5km is on either side of the landing areas.

The project’s chief engineer in MMRDA, Sunil V Wandhekar, visited Japan and South Korea to get familiarised with the engineering elements. Launching of each deck took nearly five days to bring it from the coast to launching it with the bridge’s structure.

These are prefabricated decks made of metal that are placed on barges and taken to the section where they have to be launched. Once kept on the pillar, they act as the portion on which the vehicles will zip past.

To make these decks, fabrication of certain elements and components was done in the workshops in different parts of the world, such as Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan.

Project Benefits

