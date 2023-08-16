FPJ Special: MahaRERA Penalises Sunteck Realty For Registering Same Project Twice

Image: Sunteck Realty (Representative)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has not only revoked the registration number of one of the projects of Sunteck Realty’s Skystar Buildcon Pvt Ltd and but also penalised Rs1 lakh for violation of the regulatory act.

MahaRERA takes suo-moto action

The action was initiated suo-moto by MahaRERA, as it was a regulatory matter, by issuing a show cause notices for dual registration of the same project. The show cause notices were served in December 2022 and February this year.

“There were certain online complaints filed by the allottees with respect to the project Sunteck City Avenue 1 before the MahaRERA seeking various reliefs…During the course of hearing…it was brought to the notice of the MahaRERA that the promoter has obtained second project registration in the name of Sunteck City Avenue 1 – Phase 2,” reads the order dated July 26 by MahaRERA Chairperson Ajoy Mehta and Member Mahesh Pathak.

On verifying the facts on the regulator’s information database, it came to light that during the second registration, the developer has included three wings of the project already mentioned in the earlier registration. These were five floors each in two wings and four floors in the third wing.

From the complaints received, it appeared that allotments were made on the floors forming part of two different registration numbers. Such inclusion of overlapping floors is not in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Builder asks to discontinue second registration number

In response to the show cause notices, the builder replied and sought to allow only the registration number received initially and keep the second registration number (P521800034112) in abeyance or discontinued.

“The Authority prima facie is of the view that since the promoter itself showed its willingness to get the second project re-registered, nothing survives in the show cause notices issued by MahaRERA,” observed MahaRERA. “A project cannot have two or multiple MahaRERA registration numbers so as to avoid confusion and misrepresenting amongst various stakeholders…the promoter has acted in violation of the provisions…and is liable for penal action,” it said.

Read Also MahaRERA Asks Developers To Have Grievance Redressal Cell

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)