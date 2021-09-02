FPJ Legal|Probe against Anil Deshmukh: Maharashtra government finally shares documents with CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that they have received documents from the Maharashtra government pertaining to a report submitted by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on corruption in police transfers and postings for its probe against Anil Deshmukh.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar were informed by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, that the documents have been provided as assured by the state government.

Singh also said that the central agency would go through the documents and check if the court orders have been complied with.

The HC was hearing an application by CBI seeking that the Maharashtra government was not cooperating with their investigation against Deshmukh by refusing to provide documents.

The state government had earlier refused to share the documents claiming that the documents sought by CBI did not have any relevance with its probe against Deshmukh.

The HC had last month asked the government to reconsider and had asked it to inform if it was willing to share some of the documents.

Following which the HC agreed to share some of the documents with the CBI.

After hearing Singh’s counsel, the HC has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Once again the judges reiterated that such matters should not come to come to court and the issue of sharing of information/ documents for investigation purposes should be solved between the two agencies.

The CBI had sought letter submitted by Shukla to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra which included a report on alleged corruption in police transfer and postings, annexures of the report and the panchnama which showed how the documents had been transferred from one department to another. The SID had refused to provide them claiming it was part of an ongoing investigation.

On April 5, the HC had asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the NCP leader. Based on this, the central agency, on April 21, registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

On July 22, the HC had held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfer and postings of police personnel. The HC had also dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking deletion of certain portions of the CBI’s FIR against Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:46 PM IST