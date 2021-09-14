FPJ Legal|Money laundering case: Two-judge division bench to decide on Anil Deshmukh’s plea for quashing of ED summons

The Bombay High Court has said that the former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will have to be heard by a division bench comprising two judges.

Justice SK Shinde, on Tuesday, ordered: “Objection raised by the Registry is correct. Registry to place the matter for hearing before the Division Bench.”

The issue of whether a single judge bench should hear the plea or a division bench was pointed out to the court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED. He had said that they had no objection to a single judge hearing the matter, but the HC Registry Department had raised a query saying that the plea should be heard by a division bench of HC.

Deshmukh’s lawyers – senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri and advocate Aniket Nikam – however said that the single judge bench had the jurisdiction to hear the plea. He also pointed out that there were several other similar petitions where a single judge bench had passed necessary orders.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

ED has alleged that while serving as a home minister, Deshmukh misused his official position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

ED had issued five summons to Deshmukh. He skipped all the summons claiming that first he had approached the Supreme Court and then the HC.

Deshmukh has sought quashing of summons stating that it was a result of “political vendetta”.

“The statements made by Waze, a tainted cop, are absolutely false and concocted with a malafide intention to defame and frame the applicant (Deshmukh) with ulterior motives,” Deshmukh has said in his plea.

Deshmukh has also claimed that: “The entire claim of Waze giving Rs 4.70 crore to the applicant (Deshmukh) and the same amount being routed by the applicant’s family is factually incorrect.” It added that the amount received by the Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha was donations made before the period in which Waze alleges to have received illegal gratification from bars and restaurants.

He has even refuted the allegations of receiving gratifications from bar owners saying: “There was never any cash received as illegal gratification from bar owners as claimed by Waze.”

Deshmukh’s plea will come up for hearing before a division bench.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:33 PM IST