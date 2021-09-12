FPJ Legal: Successive governments in Maharashtra failed to protect own land, says Bombay High Court

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni last month said that the successive governments in the state have failed to protect its land from being encroached and converted into slums. The bench said that the state must restore all its encroached lands as it has to, later on, pay hefty amounts or free-of-cost homes to the slum dwellers, which is nothing but the wastage of taxpayers' money.

The bench said that all this would obviously require a genuine political will. The judges made these strong observations while denying any relief to slum dwellers from Pune, who refused to take up the permanent freeof-cost accommodation given to them by the state as the Pune Metro would pass through the said slum land.

The slum dwellers, in fact, demanded a permanent free-of-cost accommodation nearby the metro site.

"At the outset, we may observe that the petitioner slum dwellers, who initially encroached on the government land and who had remained on the same for some time so as to fall within the beneficial policy of the state of being protected slum dwellers, cannot elevate their protection to such an extent that such slum dwellers have to be rehabilitated either on the same land, if any remaining after the project work is completed or they be provided a permanent alternate accommodation within the vicinity," the bench said.

The bench in clear words said that there shouldn't be any tolerance to such encroachment of government land by slum dwellers.

"Prompt action is required to be taken to remove such encroachment, more particularly when those who are the custodians of the public land are well aware that encroachments for long periods will clothe the encroachers with rights to seek rehabilitation at public costs under the prevalent government policies," the bench said.

The judges wondered if, at any point of time, an audit of the encroached government land has been conducted to fix accountability.

"As to how many such lands have vanished due to encroachment and as to what steps have been taken to preserve such lands are questions which need to be answered to 'we the people', and accountability fixed for negligence in this regard," the judges said, adding that there isn't land even for important public institutions, which certainly has adversely affected the very functioning of such institutions in a democratic setup. The bench accordingly dismissed their plea with costs of Rs 5,000.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:16 AM IST