FPJ Legal: Scheduled caste social worker challenges Sameer Wankhede’s appointment before High Court

A social worker from scheduled caste has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking that appointment of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede be declared “null and void” for suppressing that he was a Muslim.

The petition filed by Ashok Kamble, through advocate Nitin Satpute, states that after Wankhede’s father married a Muslim and converted himself to become Dawood Wankhede, he lost his privilege of being a scheduled caste.

“That Constitution (Schedule Caste) order 1950 is very much clear. If the person is converting himself (Hindu, Sikh & Boudha) into any other religion, he loses the status of a scheduled caste member. He will not get benefits from the scheduled caste category,” states his petition.

Alleging that his father later re-changed his name from Dawood to Dryander “only to obtain caste certificate as a member of scheduled caste to secure a job in civil services.”

Kamble has said that he has complained about the Caste Scrutiny Committee office taking legal action against Wankhede.

Apart from seeking Wankhede’s dismissal, Kamble has also sought that criminal proceedings be initiated against him.

It is also prayed that all salary and benefits should be recovered from Wankhede with 18 percent interest. Pending the hearing and final disposal of the petition, it is prayed that the Union government and the UPSC stop Wankhede’s salary and other benefits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:24 PM IST