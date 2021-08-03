FPJ Legal | Relatives file petition challenging transfer of Elgar Parishad case accused from Taloja to other prisons in Maharashtra

Citing health reasons, the petition states that the Arthur Road Jail has current overcrowding of 350% whereas Taloja Jail has 150%. “Given pandemic situation, such overcrowding needs to be deprecated and therefore adding in already overcrowded jail could prove to be fatal for the inmates, and therefore also the order being without application of mind and detrimental to health as well, deserves to be quashed and set aside,” adds the petition.

Emphasising on the victimisation of the accused, petition states that recently Gadling was placed in a quarantine ward, with 40 other prisoners. “The situation was such that the water used to drip through the ceiling, wetting the floor. Additionally the toilet and washrooms therein were unused and extremely dirty, using which created extremely unhygienic situation added with strong nauseating odour spread in the complete ward,” reads the petition.

It was only after Gadling informed his wife and the issue became public, that he was removed from the quarantine ward. The petition reads: “After his removal, a plastic sheet came to be placed on the terrace, by public works department and cleaning came to be done.”

Besides, the prison authorities have blocked communication of the inmates with their family members and friends by delaying posting of letters, alleges the petition.

The letters are placed under strict censorship and any part involving complaint against prison administration is made to be scored off by the prisoner himself failing which letter is not posted. The petition further alleges: “In any case, citing paucity of English speaking staff, letters are kept unposted for days together.”

Even the lawyers who volunteered to deliver essential commodities to the accused are made to wait at the gate for several hours and have been humiliated by Kothalikar, alleges the petition.

Of the 16 accused, three women are lodged at Byculla Women’s Prison. The men were lodged at Taloja Central Prison. Dr Varavara Rao is out on interim bail and DU Associate Professor Hany Babu is in the Breach Candy Hospital. Father Stan Swamy, who passed away on July 5, was all lodged in Taloja.