FPJ Legal | Raj Kundra approaches Bombay HC challenging his 'illegal' arrest in porn films case

Challenging the July 20 order of the magistrate remanding him to police custody, Kundra’s petition reads that it was in complete violation of provisions of law as serving a notice under section 41A of the CrPC was mandatory particularly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per section 41A of the CrPC, the police may issue summons to the accused person and record his/her statement in cases where arrest is not warranted.

Countering police’s claim, Kundra’s petition states that if the material produced by the police is viewed then it will be clear that the same does not “depict direct explicit sexual acts and sexual intercourse but shows material in the form of short movies which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best”.

“On July 19, 2021, the respondents (police) carried out a search in the office premises of the petitioner (Kundra) and requested him to accompany them to record his statement. The respondent arrested the petitioner in the police station where he was called under the garb of recording his statement,” reads his petition.