FPJ Legal | Plea filed in Bombay HC seeking directions against private hospitals, insurance companies who harass COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Alleging harassment of Covid-19 patients at the hands of private hospitals and insurance companies, an application has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking investigation into alleged rejection of policyholders’ claims by insurance companies in an arbitrary manner.

The intervention application has been filed by advocate Rajesh Inamdar before the Bombay high court which is hearing a public interest litigation of Nilesh Navlakha seeking relief for Covid-19 patients.

Inamdar has also sought that the insurance companies be directed to process cashless facilities for Covid patients.

Inamdar filed the application highlighting the hardship faced by him during his and his family members’ hospitalization after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His application has sought that action should be initiated against private hospitals and insurance companies for “arbitrary rejection/repudiation of the claims of the policyholders in completely arbitrary, frivolous, mechanical and mischievous manner” as it is “prejudicial to the interest of the policyholders and the public at large”.

His application prays that the high court direct the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) to conduct an investigation under the Insurance Act and direct the insurance companies to immediately reimburse all claims of the patients which were “arbitrarily and mischievously rejected”.