FPJ Legal | Our quarters in pathetic condition: Judges' association moves Bombay High Court

The petition, states that balconies of some of the flats at Gulmohar Building, judicial quarters at Mazgaon, collapsed during the last rainy season. The judges and their families were shifted to another placed in the middle of the pandemic. The building was 30 years old and in dilapidated state which shows the quality of construction undertaken by the state. Several judges had lodged a complaint about the dangerous condition of the balconies, however, the PWD paid no heed to this, alleges the petition.

The condition out Mumbai is even worse where some of the residential quarters do not even meet the basic requirements.

In some talukas, the judicial officials cited threat to their lives and property due to lack of security as there were occurrences of thefts.

Several judicial officials have said that they were not allotted timely residential quarters after their appointment or transfer and hence they had to rent a place in a guest house. Because of this, they couldn’t move their family and kids with them as it could hamper their academic year.

Also, the rent reimbursed were far below the market rate and there was delay in disbursement of the same.