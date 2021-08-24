FPJ Legal: No urgent relief for Union Minister Narayan Rane from Bombay High Court over his 'slap remark' on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent relief to union minister Narayan Rane who has sought quashing of the multiple FIRs filed against him following his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices S Shinde and N Jamadar refused to grant urgent relief and asked Rane’s advocate Aniket Nikam to file petition before the registry.

Apart from seeking quashing of the FIRs, Rane has sought protection from arrest till hearing in his petition.

Three FIRs have been filed in Pune, Nashik and Mahad against Rane.

Former Shiv Sena Chief Minister, Rane, had claimed at a rally in Raigad district on Monday that Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane had said.

Rane said: “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

Following this atleast three FIRs were registered against Rane.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:11 PM IST