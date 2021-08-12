FPJ Legal: No relaxation for lawyers yet for train travel, Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC

There is no relaxation for lawyers for traveling by local train as the Railways will permit only fully vaccinated persons in trains as announced by the Maharashtra government.

The Bombay High Court was informed on Thursday that the lawyers were not permitted to travel by train as assured by the Maharashtra government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a bunch of Public interest litigation praying that persons who have taken either one or both the jabs should be permitted to travel by train.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni said that they will make the necessary arrangements in a week’s time. “We will make the necessary arrangements. We need a week’s time,” said Kumbhkoni.

Recently the government had announced that, from August 15, persons who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel by train 14 days after their second jab.

Earlier, Kumbhkoni had informed the HC that the government will be sending a letter to the Railways within a day permitting travel of lawyers in train after they (lawyers) submit a letter from either the Bar Association or the Bar Council. The lawyers would then will have to get a certificate from the Bar Association or the Bar Council stating that they have received one or both the jabs. Based on this, the railways will issue train travel pass for one, three or six months.

To this, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Railways, had said that they will act once they receive the letter from the state government.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:58 PM IST