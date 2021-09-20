FPJ Legal: No HC relief for Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and daughters in DHFL case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant immediate relief to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu, and daughters Roshni and Radha Kapoor Khanna in an alleged corruption and cheating case involving private sector lender DHFL.

Justice Bharti Dangre on Monday, while refusing to grant immediate relief, kept the trio’s petitions for hearing on September 22.

The mother-daughters trio had approached the HC challenging the order of the special CBI court refusing them bail in the case.

They have stated that the special CBI court has gravely erred in observing that the accusations against them prima facie show complicity in having co-fraudulently and dishonestly receiving loans as quid pro quo for favour shown by Yes Bank to DHFL.

Bindu Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor Khanna have sought quashing of the special CBI court order stating that it was “grossly illegal and untenable”.

Stating that they have cooperated with the central agency, their plea states that they were never arrested during the course of investigation. Their plea reads: “The entire evidence in the case is documentary in nature and is already in the custody of the CBI and hence the question of tampering with documents or evidence does not arise.”

Besides, they have claimed that they had not played any role in the alleged transactions and had no role in Yes Bank or in its day-to-day affairs.

The CBI filed chargesheet in the case in which they were named. The special court took cognizance of the charge sheet and then summoned the trio.

They appeared before the court and sought bail which the court rejected. Following which they were taken in custody.

On September 18, the special CBI court, refused to grant the trio bail stating that prima facie loss of Rs 4000 crore was caused to the bank through illegal acts. The special court, while remanding them to 14-day judicial custody, observed said the three did not deserve any sympathy for being women or the mother of small kids.

They are presently lodged at the Byculla women’s prison.

At present, Rana Kapoor is in custody for a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the CBI, Kapoor had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan. The CBI stated that between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, DHFL allegedly paid a kickback of Rs 900 crore to Kapoor in the form of loans to one DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor’s wife and daughters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:56 PM IST