FPJ Legal: New 'user-friendly' dashboard reflecting availability of beds, essential drugs, oxygen soon to be launched for public

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was on Tuesday informed that the state would launch a new comprehensive dashboard within two days that would give real-time update on the availability of beds and even essential drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Amphotericin-B, etc and even about oxygen. However, the dashboard won't reflect the information about Mumbai and Pune as the civic bodies of both the cities have their own dashboards.

The bench was hearing a PIL highlighting various issues pertaining to Covid-19 crisis across the state.

In an earlier hearing, the bench had noted that there is no comprehensive dashboard available in the state reflecting the data pertaining to beds and other essentials.

Accordingly, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni appearing for the state, on Tuesday told the judges that a "user-friendly" dashboard is ready.

"It has been designed for the people to use easily. But we seek this Court's approval," advocate general submitted to which CJ Datta responded, "There is no need of any approval from this court. If you have created a dashboard which is user-friendly and provided the requisite information, launch it."

However, Kumbhakoni told the bench that there are certain issues. "At present 32 dashboards are there excluding the ones operated by BMC and PMC. We will integrate them with our new dashboard."

"We also need to give training to the persons, who will operate it. Thus, we need two weeks time for throwing it open for the public to use," the advocate general submitted, adding, "The software on which this dashboard will operate would be adaptable. We can make changes to it."

The AG further said that the information on this dashboard would be updated every three hours.

"Most important feature is it can be operated with the help of a smartphone. In fact, I would say it would not only be operated but even updated," the AG said.

"If a superintendent, nurse, doctor etc wants to update the bed status, they need not go back to their office and update it on the laptop or desktop. They can update it on their smart phones and update the information just by standing at a corner in the ward itself," the AG explained, adding, "For instance, if the nurse has discharged a patient she can update the data there and then by standing near the bed."

Further, Kumbhakoni submitted that unlike the dashboards of the BMC as well as the PMC, the state's dashboard would reflect availability of essential drugs. "Another important feature that isn't available on BMC or PMC dashboard is essential medical and oxygen tracking. For the time being four to five medicines are been added like Tocilizumab, Remdesivir, Amphotericin-B, etc," the AG submitted.

"It will give information on availability of these drugs and even oxygen which isn't a feature of any other state's dashboard," he added.

However, the dashboard that is likely to be launched for the public within a few days, won't reflect information about BMC and PMC since integrating those two dashboards would take two weeks time.

Matter has been adjourned till Friday.