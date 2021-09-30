FPJ Legal: Mumbai court remands 50-year-old suspect in Delhi terror module case to Maharashtra ATS custody

A Mumbai court has remanded 50-year-old Mohammad Irfan Rehmat Ali Shaikh to Maharashtra ATS custody till October 4. Shaikh, was earlier today arrested in connection with the Pakistan-supported terror module busted by the Delhi Police recently.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin, who were taken into custody by the state ATS earlier this month, an official said.

A case was registered against them by the Maharashtra ATS under the UAPA after the Delhi Police's special cell busted a terror module with the arrest six suspects, who were planning to carry out attacks in various parts of the country.

One of the six arrested suspects, Jan Mohammed Shaikh, was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.

During the investigation, the ATS had registered a separate FIR against one Anthony alias Anwar alias Anas, who is based outside India, and Zakir Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshweri area in Mumbai, he said.

A look out notice was issued against Shaikh and he was arrested earlier this month, the official said.

During his interrogation, the name of Rizwan Momin had surfaced and the latter was subsequently arrested by the ATS from Mumbra town in neighbouring Thane district.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:12 PM IST