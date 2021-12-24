FPJ Legal: Man gets life sentence in 2015 murder case of woman who refused to marry him

A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old resident of Bhandup to life imprisonment for slitting the throat of a woman and stabbing her in the stomach after she refused to marry him.

The incident took place in Kalachowky on June 28, 2015, after which he fled the spot. Police had arrived later and shifted her to KEM hospital, where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

The court said that the crime committed by him is against morality and that he has one-sided affection which was not endorsed by the deceased.

Two eye-witnesses testified during the trial but did not venture to help out of fear.

The man, Prasad Sawant had developed friendly relations with the victim who lived in his vicinity. He had come to her home and proposed to her father that he would like to marry her. She, as well as her father, had refused the proposal and said that she was already engaged to a relative.

As per the prosecution’s case, he murdered her out of vengeance for the refusal.

