FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt not to arrest Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla till Oct 21

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it will not take coercive action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh till October 21 in FIR lodged against him at Thane Police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional government pleader Jayesh Yagnik made the statement before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar on Friday. He told the court that the state government’s previous statement made on May 24 this year, on protecting Singh from any coercive action, including arrest, will be extended till October 21.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Singh seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

In April, Thane police had registered the FIR against Singh in the Atrocities case following a complaint made by inspector BR Ghadge, posted at Akola city police control room.

Ghadge, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, had alleged that he had refused to follow Singh’s illegal orders to benefit some accused persons in a criminal case. Following such refusal, Singh had conspired with some other officers and falsely implicated him in some cases of extortion, alleged Ghadge.

The HC has also adjourned till October 20 the hearing on the plea by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla seeking quashing of the FIR in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping and leaking of her 2020 report over corruption in police transfers and postings.

Shukla has sought quashing of the FIR saying that she was being made the scapegoat.

The state government assured the HC that it will not take any coercive action against Shukla till October 21.

The HC has kept Param Bir Singh and Shukla’s petitions for hearing on October 20.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 06:25 PM IST