FPJ Legal: Kangana Ranaut moves HC, seeks to quash criminal proceedings initiated in Javed Akhtar's suit

Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against her by the orders of a Magistrate on a defamation suit filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress has claimed that the Magistrate didn't follow the due procedure while initiating criminal proceedings against her and has accordingly sought to quash the same.

According to Kangana's plea filed through her advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, the Magistrate at Andheri instead of examining the witnesses, who have signed the complaint of Akhtar, has directly ordered the Juhu Police to record their statements.

She has said, "Instead of using his powers, the Magistrate has blatantly used the police machinery to collect the signed witness statement, as and by way of inquiry conducted by a police officer, which is completely unheard of."