FPJ Legal: Justice Kailash Chandiwal Commission issues arrest warrant against Param Bir Singh

The state-appointed one member judicial commission on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Parambir Singh, the former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, for not appearing before it despite several chances given to him since July.

The commission headed by former HC judge, Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal, was appointed by the state earlier this year, to probe into the corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Notably, on August 30, the Commission had granted a last chance for Singh to appear. "But he didn't appear before the commission on Tuesday. And accordingly, Justice Chandiwal issued an arrest warrant against Singh," confirmed Bhaiyasaheb Behere, the registrar to this commission.

According to Behere, the Commission has now ordered Singh to appear by September 22. "If he fails to appear on the next date too, then he has been ordered to pay Rs 50,000. Also, Justice Chandiwal has warned of issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant next time," he said.

It wouldn't be out of place to mention that the commission has twice imposed costs of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 on Singh for his failure to appear before it.

May it be noted that Singh has opposed the appointment and the operations of the commission claiming that the CBI has already started its probe in the matter and thus the commission need not enquire into the issue.

Singh's plea to this effect was rejected by Justice Chandiwal last month. He has now challenged the orders before the Bombay High Court.

ALSO READ BJP to stage protests in Maharashtra for resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over Parambir...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:53 PM IST