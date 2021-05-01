FPJ Legal: Import Remdesivir from Bangladesh and neighbouring countries at the earliest, Bombay HC directs Maha govt

Mumbai: The Bombay HC bench led by Justice Sunil Shukre on Saturday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government on delaying the procedure to import the essential Remdesivir drug from Bangladesh, Hong Kong and other countries, as proposed by the state earlier.

The bench also comprising of Justice Avinash Gharote while hearing a suo motu PIL on Covid crisis took note of a letter written by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to the cabinet secretary of Union government, asking for permission to import Remdesivir.

"This letter is so bad. It doesn't mention whether we (state) has already complied with the three mandatory procedures of obtaining requisite certificates. This isn't how a chief secretary writes a letter," Justice Shukre remarked.