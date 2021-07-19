FPJ Legal | Guv has constitutional duty to nominate 12 persons for post of MLCs, no escape from it: Bombay High Court

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, while representing the Union government, argued that the Governor had “discretionary powers” to nominate on the recommendation to appoint MLCs. He even argued that the Constitution of India does not specify any time frame in which the Governor has to accept the recommendation and nominate MLCs.

To this, the chief justice remarked: “The proposal has been sent and is pending since November 2020. The Governor may or may not accept it but does the Governor not have a duty to speak or act? Is there any time provision in the Constitution that says that the Governor may not act at all?”

Giving a hypothetical example, the chief justice even that what if a court hears a case, reserves it for order and then does not pass any order for over three months. “There is a provision in such a scenario that the parties in this case can go the Chief justice of the HC and seek that the case be assigned to another judge who would hear it and pass necessary orders,” said the chief justice.

Senior Counsel Rafiq Dada, who argued for the state government sought that the Governor take a decision on the same within a period of 15 days.

The HC has reserved the order in the petition after hearing arguments on behalf of the Luth, state government and Union government.