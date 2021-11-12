e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:12 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till November 15 in money laundering case

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

A special PMLA court in Mumbai extended the ED custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week.

Bombay High Court on November 7 remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:12 PM IST
