FPJ Legal: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till November 15 in money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai extended the ED custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week.

Bombay High Court on November 7 remanded Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:12 PM IST