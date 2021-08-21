FPJ Legal: Court to expedite trial in drugs case with woman and her infant in jail

Advertisement

A special court on Tuesday directed that the trial in a narcotics peddling case be expedited, wherein a woman accused is in jail along with her eight-month-old girl child who was born while she was in custody.

The woman Sudha Tiwari’s bail application had been rejected only last month. Two days before its rejection, she had sent a letter to the court pleading for release on the grounds that she has her infant living with her in custody. The woman and her alleged accomplice had been found in possession of over 2.5 kg charas near Shiv Sena Bhavan. They had been arrested by the Khar police station.

The woman made the present bail plea, citing that the chargesheet had been filed in the case and hence it was a changed circumstance making her eligible for bail. Her advocate requested the court to consider sympathetically the aspect that she has an infant with her in prison.

Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, VV Vidwans said in the order that considering that she was found in possession of a commercial quantity of the drug, stringent provisions of the NDPS Act are attracted. The court said that as regular functioning of court has commenced, the case can be proceeded on a priority basis in due course and trial can be expedited in the interest of justice.

“I hold that the successive bail application filed by the applicant cannot be entertained merely on the ground that the young daughter of the applicant is in judicial custody along with her,” Judge Vidwans said. The court added that the purpose will be served if the trial is expedited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:19 AM IST