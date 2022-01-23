FPJ Legal: Court sends three arrestees to Mumbai police custody

A magistrate court on Saturday sent three men arrested in connection with the chat on Clubhouse app, in which obscene comments were allegedly made against Muslim women, to Mumbai police custody till Monday, January 24.

Personnel of the cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late on Thursday night, he said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police had written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which "obscene comments were made against Muslim women".

Official sources had said that the police had also identified some members of the group audio chat, which included men and women from both communities, as part of the investigation.

A Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with the city police on Wednesday in connection with the Clubhouse app, seeking its deactivation, and also registration of a case, the official said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it had questioned six people, including two women and a juvenile, in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were made against women.

It has not made any arrest in the case yet.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:52 AM IST