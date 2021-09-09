e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Court proceedings closed against 29 protestors who participated in Save Aarey movement

Bhavna Uchil
Mumbai: A crane lifts the fallen trees to be carried away for building a construction site of metro car parking shed at Aarey Colony in 2019. | File photo: PTI

A Borivili magistrate court on Wednesday closed the proceedings against 29 persons booked by the Aarey police in 2019 for trying to stop authorities from tree cutting for the Metro car shed in October that year. The police station had filed a plea for permission to withdraw the case, which the court granted and then acquitted them. They had been booked under Sec 353 of the IPC for using criminal force on a public servant to deter him from duty, among other offences. The case was withdrawn after a direction from the Home Department to do so, which followed an instruction from the CM.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
