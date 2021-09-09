FPJ Legal: Court proceedings closed against 29 protestors who participated in Save Aarey movement

A Borivili magistrate court on Wednesday closed the proceedings against 29 persons booked by the Aarey police in 2019 for trying to stop authorities from tree cutting for the Metro car shed in October that year. The police station had filed a plea for permission to withdraw the case, which the court granted and then acquitted them. They had been booked under Sec 353 of the IPC for using criminal force on a public servant to deter him from duty, among other offences. The case was withdrawn after a direction from the Home Department to do so, which followed an instruction from the CM.

ALSO READ Mumbai: ACB books Aarey CEO in Disproportionate assets case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:35 PM IST