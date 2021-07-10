FPJ Legal: Court allows gangster Kumar Pillai to visit bedridden mother

A special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) on Saturday permitted the plea of gangster Kumar Pillai to visit his bedridden mother at home for an hour on Monday.

Special Judge RR Bhosale noted in his order while allowing the plea, that Pillai had been allowed to meet his mother on two previous occasions and that as per the medical certificate issued by his mother’s treating doctor, her condition is deteriorating. “The health of the applicant’s mother is seriously hampered which would be obviously a cause of concern for the applicant,” the court stated.

On 2 July, Pillai’s bail application was rejected by the court. The same day, he made the plea to visit his residence to see his mother. The Taloja jail, where he is lodged, opposed the plea on Friday on grounds of the pandemic and said that he can be allowed to speak on phone.