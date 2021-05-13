FPJ Legal: Consider switching to modern techniques to dispose bodies at crematoriums, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday said civic authorities across Maharashtra must consider switching to modern techniques to dispose of dead bodies so as to reduce the pollution.

The bench noted that there is an increase in the number of deaths due to the present Covid19 situation in the state.

"Crematoriums have to function effectively, especially now. In fact, all civic authorities should now look into modern techniques to see how pollution can be controlled," Justice Kulkarni observed.