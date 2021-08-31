FPJ Legal: Condom on spot doesn’t mean act is consensual, says court

Mumbai: A sessions court on Saturday while deciding the bail application of a man accused of raping a friend’s wife, said that merely because a condom was found at the spot of the incident, it is not sufficient to conclude that the complainant was having consensual relations with the man.

The man’s advocate had claimed in his arguments that his client was falsely implicated and that a condom was found at the spot of incident which shows the possibility of consensual sex.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat said in her order that the possibility of the accused using the condom to avoid further complications cannot be ruled out. The court however, considered that the probe was over and charge sheet filed in the case. It said it will take time to decide the matter on merit and that the accused cannot be detained for an indefinite period and granted him bail.

The woman and her husband - who works in the Navy, were staying at the quarters allotted to the man, sharing it with him. As per her complaint, the incident took place when her husband had gone to another state for training. On April 29, she stated in her complaint, that the man had offered her a chocolate. The following day at 3 am, she was having a headache and was in much pain. After some time, she said she had found him near her and that he forced himself on her by gagging her. She had tried to assault him with a blade, but he had dodged it. She had then harmed herself. She then told her husband about the ordeal and after he came back to the city, she lodged the FIR.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:48 PM IST