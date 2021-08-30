e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Chandiwal commission grants last chance for Param Bir Singh to appear before it

Narsi Benwal
Param Bir Singh | PTI Photo

MUMBAI: In what could spell serious troubles for Param Bir Singh, the former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the state-appointed judicial commission, on Monday ordered him to appear before it by September 7, else it may issue a warrant against him.

The commission headed by former HC judge, Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal, was appointed by the state earlier this year, to probe into the corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The commission was to conduct proceedings on Monday and had last time ordered Singh to appear before it. However, he failed to do so.

"Thus, the commission has given him a last chance to appear on September 7, the next date of hearing. If he fails to appear on the next hearing, the commission has said it would issue a warrant against him," said Bhaiyasaheb Behere, the registrar to this committee.

Notably, the commission has twice imposed costs of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 on Singh for his failure to appear before it.

It would not be out of place to mention that Singh has opposed the appointment and the operations of the commission claiming that the CBI has already started its probe in the matter.

FPJ Legal: Param Bir Singh’s plea against Inquiry Committee’s summons to be heard with PIL...

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:53 PM IST
