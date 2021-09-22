FPJ Legal: CBI opposes bail pleas of Yes Bank’s founder’s wife and daughters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail pleas of Yes Bank’s founder’s wife and daughters stating that they were taken in custody for securing their presence for the purpose of trial in an alleged corruption and cheating case involving private sector lender DHFL.

Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor Khanna were taken in custody on September 18 after the special CBI court took cognisance of the chargesheet against them. They were remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI was replying to the bail applications filed by the mother-daughters trio challenging the order of the special CBI court refusing them bail in the case and remanding them to judicial custody.

Hiten Venegavkar, counsel for the CBI, argued that the three had been taken in custody only for the purpose of securing their presence during the trial. Hence they were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Besides, the special court had the discretion to reject the bail pleas, contended Venegavkar. After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the special court has powers under the Criminal Procedure Code to send the accused to custody till the trial commences.

Mahesh Jethmalani, counsel for Bindu and Radha, argued that the accused are arrested and sent to judicial custody under special circumstances where there are chances of them (accused) absconding.

Roshni’s counsel, Amit Desai argued that at the time of taking cognisance of the chargesheet, summons are issued to the accused to ensure that s/he faces trial. On receiving the summons, the trio had appeared before the court and as per directions had filed bail applications, added Desai.

The counsels stressed on the fact that the three ladies have cooperated with the investigation throughout and would continue to do so.

Justice Bharti Dangre has kept the bail pleas for hearing on September 23.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:16 PM IST