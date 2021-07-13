FPJ Legal: Can't go beyond medical advice and allow lawyers, clerks to travel in local trains, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Tuesday said it can't go beyond the medical advice and allow registered clerks and lawyers to use local trains for their commute to work. The bench has asked the Maharashtra government to spell by July 16 if it would permit the 60 registered clerks to travel via the local trains.

The bench was seized with a clutch of petitions seeking permission for advocates to travel via local trains so that they could commute to work without any inconveniences.

On Tuesday, when the matter was called out, the bench ordered government pleader Poornima Kantharia to submit by July 16, the decision of the state, if it would allow the clerks or not.