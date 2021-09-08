FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court reserves order on Amazon's plea challenging criminal process against its India head

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nijamoodin Jamadar on Wednesday reserved orders on a plea filed by Amazon India head Amit Agarwal, who has challenged the criminal proceedings under cheating and fraud, issued against him by a Magistrate court in Ulhasnagar.

Notably, the Ulhasnagar Magistrate had last month issued process against Agarwal and a Banglore based firm on a complaint filed by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa.

In his complaint, Khalsa said that he had ordered a harddisk for Rs 3,000 on Amazon, which was to be delivered by a Bangalore seller. However, when he tracked the order, he found that it was sent to Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Later, it was sent to a godown in Rajkot. He demanded a refund and alleged that he was denied the same. Accordingly, the magistrate, after scrutinising the material on record and a police report, initiated criminal proceedings against Agarwal under cheating and fraud.

Disputing the issue, Amazon through senior counsel Shirish Gupte argued that the complaint doesn't make out a case of cheating or fraud. It further claimed that Agarwal wasn't involved in the day-to-day operations of the e-commerce giant. It also claimed that there wasn't any allegation made by Khalsa against Agarwal of having any dishonest intention to cheat him.

"The magistrate failed to consider that Amazon is not the seller or manufacturer of the product. It is merely an online marketplace, thereby it is entitled to protection under Section 79 of Information Technology, 2021 (as intermediary)," the company argued.

The plea further claimed that due procedure wasn't followed either by Khalsa or the local police in pursuing the complaint. It claimed that the police investigated Khalsa's contentions in a very casual manner and submitted its final report, which suggested proceedings only on the ground that the company didn't respond to their notice.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:39 PM IST