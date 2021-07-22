FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court reserves order into plea by woman psychologist seeking CBI inquiry against Sanjay Raut

The Bombay high court has reserved its order in a petition by a woman psychologist alleging that she was being stalked and harassed by unknown men at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and NJ Jamdar has also asked the woman to amend her another petition seeking quashing of charges against her for allegedly fabricating documents. She was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating a fake PhD Degree.

Seeking that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the woman’s counsel, Abha Singh, argued that her client was arrested in the fake degree case since she approached the HC against Raut. “There is so much political pressure that the Mumbai police is not taking any action in her complaints,” argued Singh.

Drawing comparison with another high-profile case where police officers have been arrested and a witness was found murdered, Singh argued: “There is so much political pressure that the police are not taking any action. Like Mansukh Hiren, tomorrow we will hear that she (the woman) is no more… We have seen how Mumbai police is. We have Sachin Vaze and Padeeep Sharma…”

The woman had filed three different complaints at Vakola police station – for being stalked and attacked where she sustained injuries and her car was damaged.

Singh informed the court that, in two of these complaints, the police have filed an ‘A’ Summary report before the magistrate court which means that the allegations are true but they are not able to find the culprits.

On the earlier occasion, the HC has asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to file a report on the woman’s allegations.

Government pleader Aruna Pai submitted a report to the HC and said that the matter was still under investigation. Pai informed that the police has filed ‘A’ summary report in two complaints and the chargesheet has been filed in the third case.

Prasad Dhakepalkar, counsel for Raut, argued that the relation between the Sena leader and the woman were that of a father and daughter. He even argued that his persons took the woman to the hospital when she was attacked. “It was at my behest that the case was transferred to the Crime Branch from the Vakola police station. I requested that she be provided police protection and be given a license to carry a gun for her protection,” argued Dhakepalkar.

As far the case against the woman was concerned for allegedly forging a PhD Degree, Singh argued that it was a retaliation to her petition. Singh submitted that she should be granted interim bail and the charges be quashed against her.

The HC has asked her to amend her petition and add the complainant (of the FIR against her) as respondent. HC also allowed her to add the woman’s estranged husband as respondent.

HC has kept the matter for further hearing on July 26.