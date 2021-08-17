FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court allows 100 persons to participate in Muharram procession

Advertisement

MUMBAI: In a relief to the Shia sect of the Muslim community, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed a congregation of not more than 100 persons in the city for the Muharram procession. The bench of Justices Kamalkishor Tated and Prithviraj Chavan has said these 100 people would participate in the procession along with seven trucks, which would have the Tazias, that are cooled down in the Kabristan.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the All India Idaara-E-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat through advocate Asif Naqvi, seeking permission for 1000 persons to participate in the procession from August 18 to August 20, two hours a day.

The petition challenged the August 9 guidelines stating the same are arbitrary denying the Shia sect to perform and complete their mourning rituals and Alam, Tazia, Taboot, Jhoola, Mehndi is decorated at home and Imambargahs and cooled down in Kabrastan which are continued since centuries.

According to the plea, the Alams, Tazias, Taboot, Jhoola and Mehndi are cooled down in the Kabristan and is an integral part of Shia Muslim religion without which the rituals of Muharram is incomplete.

A Tazia is a replica of a mausoleum of Imam Husain and it is cooled down by burying it at a Kabristan.

On Tuesday, having noted the contentions, the bench allowed a procession of only 100 persons on August 20 for three hours.

As per the bench's order, 15 persons per truck and 7 such trucks will be allowed to participate in the procession. These trucks will have only 5 Tazias installed upon them.

The bench has allowed only fully vaccinated persons, (who have completed 14 days after their second dose) to board these trucks. Also, only 25 persons will be allowed to go inside the cemetery.

Notably, last year, the HC had allowed only seven persons (including truck driver and videographer) to participate in the procession, which was carried out on only a single truck.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:15 PM IST