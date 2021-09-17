FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on PMC bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan's bail till September 24

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said there were sufficient facilities in Kind Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to treat the multiple ailments Rakesh Wadhawan, one of the prime accused in the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank scam, is suffering from. The bench considered the medical report which stated that Wadhawan was "medically stable."

A bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea moved by Wadhawan seeking bail on medical grounds. In his plea, he highlighted the multiple ailments he suffered from and also the fact that since November last year, he's got infected with Covid 19 virus, twice. Notably, the prime accused has been visiting KEM hospital on and off since November 1, 2020.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde for the state, submitted the medical reports of Wadhawan, which the court took on record. "The medical reports concluded that he was medically stable and that there wasn't anything much critical on his health front," Shinde told FPJ.

Having considered the report on record, Justice Dangre said that the KEM hospital had the requisite facilities to look after Wadhawan. "The state-run hospital has the facilities to look after him. However, the prosecution should spell on the next date if some additional facilities or treatment is needed for him," the court said.

The bench even considered the submission put forth by Wadhawan that private doctors be allowed to examine him in the KEM hospital. "To this point, the court has granted liberty to private doctors to visit and examine Wadhawan in KEM hospital, provided they are ready to go there," Shinde informed.

The matter would be next heard on September 24.

