FPJ Legal: Bombay HC strikes down "Kutumb Suraksha Yojana" of MSRTC to reinstate tainted employees

Observing that the the scheme is "unique and novel" as it says a complete "goodbye" to laws, the Bombay High Court on Friday struck down a policy decision of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for reinstating conductors, suspended for indulging in financial frauds and dishonesty. The scheme, the HC said was against the constitutional values and the interest of public at large, especially the youth.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Gangapurwalla and Shrikant Kulkarni struck down the "Kutumb Suraksha Yojana" a scheme floated by the MSRTC, basically to give a second chance to the employees, especially the conductors, accused in misappropriation of funds cases.

The MSRTC argued that its decision was for the welfare of the poor family members of such conductors, who are either suspended or terminated from the service because of their wrong doings and also to protect their right to life.

The state body further pointed out that it has a provision in the new scheme wherein instead of suspending such conductors, the authorities would recover 50 times the misappropriated amounts from them, however, the fraud amount should be more than Rs 5,000.