FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks data on pilots vaccinated, deployed under Vande Bharat Mission

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Wednesday sought details on the number of flights that flew outside India during the Vande Bharat Mission - an initiative to airlift Indians stranded in foreign countries. The bench has also sought data on the number of pilots that were deployed under this mission.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) seeking Rs 10 crore as compensation for their members, who died of Covid19 and even for those who got infected by the virus. It even sought priority in vaccination for pilots and even a separate policy for them as they continuously worked to smoothly enforce the Vande Bharat mission going on since last year.

On Wednesday, when the matter was called out, senior counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar appearing for the federation told the judges that at least 13 pilots have died of Covid19 since March last year.

Dhakephalkar stressed on the fact that pilots have been working diligently to enforce the Vande Bharat mission to evacuate stranded Indians and even to air transport the medical supplies during the second wave of the pandemic.