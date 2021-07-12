FPJ Legal: Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Madhav Jamdar on Monday refused to transfer nine criminal trials going on in the over Rs 150 crore scam that took place in 2000 in the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB), from various districts to Mumbai. The HC said all nine cases will be tried by the concerned district courts.

Notably, three criminal cases under charges of conspiracy, fraud and cheating are registered in Mumbai, while two were reported in Pune and one each at Nagpur, Osmanabad, Wardha and Amravati.

The bench was dealing with a bunch of petitions filed broker Sanjay Agrawal, the Chief Executive Officer of M/s Home Trade Ltd. which was engaged in the business of stock and

securities, brokering and trading. The company was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange of India (BSE) and

also Pune Stock Exchange (PSE).

The entire scam pertain to the transactions that have taken place in Mumbai wherein the Government

of India Securities were offered, sold and purchased.