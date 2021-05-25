FPJ Legal: Bombay HC refuses to stay govt resolution scrapping 33% reservations in promotion of public servants

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday refused to stay a government resolution (GR) issued on May 7, by which the state scrapped reservation of 33% in promotions for public servants. The bench, however, the promotions if made under this GR would be subject to the court's final orders.

The bench was dealing with clutch of petitions pertaining to the May 7 government resolution of the state. As per the new GR, the state decided to de-reserve the posts earlier reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribe (ST), Nomadic Tribe (NT), Special Backward Class (SBC) etc. The GR says instead of considering reservations seniority would be the factor to be considered.

Appearing for one of the intervenors challenging the May 7 GR, senior counsel Indira Jaisingh said the state's decision has infringed the rights of reserved category persons. "These reservations of 33 per cent were there ever since 1974 but now in a single stroke they have de-reserve all the seats," Jaisingh submitted.