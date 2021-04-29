FPJ Legal: Bombay HC refuses to hear plea on uniform pricing of COVID-19 vaccines

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL that sought a uniform price of Rs 150 per dose, of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. The PIL that sought directives to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to provide their vaccines at uniform rates to both the Union as well as the state governments, was not entertained on the ground that the Supreme Court has already taken cognizance of that issue.



A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girlish Kulkarni said, "We won't hear this matter. The Supreme Court has already taken up a suo motu cognizance of issues that would have a pan-India effect."

"Pricing is a phenomenon that would certainly affect not only Maharashtra but the entire nation. The apex court has fairly covered this issue," the judges said while refusing to hear the plea.



The PIL filed by advocate Fayzan Khan and three other law students stated that the SII decided to sell its vaccine at Rs 150 per dose (plus the GST) to the Union government. The company has further decided to sell the same vaccine to state governments at the rate of Rs 400 per dose and Rs 600 for private hospitals.