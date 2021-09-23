FPJ Legal: Bombay HC orders authorities to repair highways that connect Amravati-Malkapur-Nagpur at the earliest

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court at the Nagpur seat on Wednesday ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the national highway connecting Amravati and Nagpur districts as early as possible and get it rid of all the potholes.

The bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor was hearing a PIL highlighting the shoddy condition of the roads.

"It appears that this road (connecting Amravati and Malkapur) is under repairs and also its widening is going on for more than last five to six years. Instead of seeing any improvement in the road condition, there is a deterioration in the condition of road," the bench noted.

The judges further noted that at many of the places the road is not seen in existence.

"It is also brought to our notice that the stretch between Nagpur and Amravati of this very highway is under bad condition as no road repairs are being carried out. At many places, big potholes and possibility of occurrence of accidents leading to loss of human life and property is great," the bench noted further.

The judges were also informed that while the toll is religiously collected by the Contractor, the duty to keep the road well maintained and user friendly is regularly breached.

The counsel appearing for the authorities, however, sought some time to file affidavit to spell out the present condition of the roads.

"Time can always be granted, but the authorities would have to ensure that on the next date latest status report on completion of all works of road between Amravati and Malkapur, and also about making the road stretch between Nagpur and Amravati, smooth and strong for vehicular traffic is filed by them," the judges ordered.

The judges further ordered the authorities to submit photographs of the spots.

"We also direct the authorities to submit to this Court their road map giving details of the plan and the time according to which and within which, the entire work would be completed and the roads would be made worthy of vehicular traffic," the bench ordered while adjourning the matter for further hearing till September 29.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:16 PM IST