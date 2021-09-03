FPJ Legal: Bombay HC issues notice to Union, Maharashtra government seeking inclusion of books in essential commodities list

The Bombay high court has issued notices to the Union and the Maharashtra government on a petition seeking that the sale of books be included in the list of essential services in view of COVID safety related restrictions imposed across Maharashtra.

Justice KK Tated issued the notice on Friday and asked the state and the union governments to respond to the plea filed by the Marathi Prakashak Parishad, an organisation of Marathi book publishers from Pune.

The petition filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane states that restrictions on opening of book stores as part of the COVID19 safety restrictions imposed in the state had adversely affected the book publishing industry.

"Books should be declared as an integral part to exercise the right to life with human dignity and freedom of expression,” the plea reads. It further states that “the process of reading books reduces stress," and helps one achieve "better mental health."

The petition questions that while availability of alcohol had been considered even during last year's lockdown, why had the state and central government authorities not included sale of books in the list of essential services?

The union government should include sale of books in the essential services list notified under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, prays the petition.

It has also sought directions to the Maharashtra government to look at other states such as Kerala that permit sale of books even amidst pandemic related restrictions and make similar arrangements in Maharashtra.

HC has kept the petition for hearing in October.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 06:16 PM IST