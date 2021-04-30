FPJ Legal: Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to do away with tender process to procure Remdesivir faster

Mumbai: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on Maharashtra state for not able to streamline the process of procuring and distributing Remdesivir to various districts in the state.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote, while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and other essential drugs and amenities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, also ordered the Maharashtra government to dispense the tender process to procure Remdesivir faster.

The judges further ordered the state to ensure there is no private purchasing of Remdesivir or any other drugs essentially used for treating Covid patients. The bench referred to the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and also the Disaster Management Act and said, "The provisions of these laws empower the state to requisition any thing that is essential during a pandemic or a natural calamity. We are of the opinion that the state can requisition Remdesivir."