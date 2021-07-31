FPJ Legal | Bombay HC asks Rona Wilson to add NIA as respondent to his bail plea in Bhima Koregoan case

The Bombay high court has asked Rona Wilson, accused in Elgar Parishad case to add National Investigation Agency (NIA) as respondent in his plea seeking bail.

Justice S Kotwal, on Saturday, asked Wilson to add NIA also as respondent as it was the investigating agency now. Also, the bail plea will be placed before a division bench of the HC as all matters concerning Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have to be decided by a division bench.

Wilson had approached HC challenging order of Pune session court rejecting his bail in November 2019. At the time, the case was still being investigated by Pune police.

On November 6, 2019, the Pune sessions court had rejected bail application of six accused in the Elgar Parishad case – Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Varvara Rao and Sudhir Dhavale.