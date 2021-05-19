FPJ Legal: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to file fresh affidavit in PIL on doctor's assault

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for filing a "pathetic" affidavit in response to a PIL highlighting assault on doctors.

"Least we can say is pathetic. We are sorry but this is just a pathetic affidavit," the bench remarked.

The bench was seized with a criminal public interest litigation (CRPIL) filed by Pune-based Dr Rajeev Joshi seeking enforcement of guidelines for the protection of doctors from assault by kin of patients.

The PIL filed through advocate Nitin Deshpande highlighted the increase in cases of doctor's assault by kin of patients.

The state had filed an affidavit in pursuance to an earlier order, however, the bench was irked over the same as it didn't mention about the laws regarding assault on doctors.

A fresh affidavit has been ordered to be filed before next hearing