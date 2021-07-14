FPJ Legal: Bombay HC allows use of A4 size papers for filing pleadings in courts

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the use of A4 size papers, printed on both sides, for filing pleading before the HC.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni were hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Ajinkya Udane seeking that A4 size papers should be for filing new matters, additional documents, pleadings, affidavits in Bombay High Court and in all other subordinate courts in Maharashtra.

Government pleader SR Nargolkar informed the HC that a notification has been issued amending the Bombay High Court (Appellate Side) Rules, 1960 and Bombay High Court (Original Side) Rules, 1980 permitting use of A4 paper printed on both sides.

“The notification in the gazette to that effect was issued on July 6 and the circular has been issued today,” said Nargolkar.

PR Katneshwarkar, advocate for Udane, pointed out to the court that the notification doesn’t mention that the A4 size papers can be used in all the subordinate court in the state. “Use of A4 size papers should be made available to all the subordinate courts as well,” argued Katneshwarkar.

Nargolkar clarified that so far, the notification was applicable only to the Bombay high court.

The judges have asked Udane to make a representation to the Registrar General of the HC to issue appropriate directions to the subordinate courts in Maharashtra to permit use of A4 size papers in lower courts.

According to the notification, the A4 size paper should be of minimum 75 GSM. The font should be either Times New Roman or Georgia with font size 14.

Udane had prayed that A4 size paper should be used to court as it would help save a huge amount of paper and storage space and will. Besides, it would help in saving a large number of trees thus aiding in protection of environment and wildlife.

Udane had stated in the PIL that notifications and directions had been issued by different High Courts in the country which allowed filings in A4 size paper printed on both sides. He gave examples of similar notifications issued by the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata and Allahabad.